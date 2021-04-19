JUST IN: Police intensify Mzilikazi patrols

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have increased patrols in Mzilikazi and Makokoba in Bulawayo following several cases of muggings and murder.

Recent months have seen several cases of people being mugged and murdered on their way to or from Mpilo Hospital. According to residents, the bushy area next to the Nguboyenja flyover and Machipsini shops in Mzilikazi where people drop off and walk to Mpilo Hospital are no longer safe even during daylight as daring robbers have been causing terror in the area.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they have deployed police officers to patrol the area until criminals have been arrested.

“Mzilikazi and flyover route which people use when walking at Mpilo Hospital has become black spot of muggings and murder. This has been taking place for a while now and we have positioned the police to patrol and monitor these areas so that we arrest these criminals. No one is advised to use these kinds of routes,” said Abednico Ncube.

