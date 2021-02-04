JUST IN: Police warn lockdown violators

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

POLICE have warned members of the public who continue to violate lockdown regulations in the country saying they won’t hesitate to arrest those found on the wrong side of the law.

This comes after 3 236 people were arrested countrywide for contravening Covid-19 regulations on Wednesday.

In a statement, police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police had noted with concern increased complacency among members of the public, with the main offences being unnecessary movement, liquor offences among others.

“In Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo motorists are transporting commuters in open defiance of the lockdown measures. Motorists are warned against conniving with unruly security service members to gain passage at checkpoints as they will be dealt with in terms of the law.

“Meanwhile, 3 236 people were arrested on 3 February for contravening Covid-19 regulations throughout the country. 997 people were arrested for not wearing masks, while 1 756 were nabbed for unnecessary movement,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

He said the public must bear in mind that the lockdown and curfew order were still in place and those violating these regulations will be arrested.