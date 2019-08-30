JUST IN: President Mnangagwa in crucial meeting with Japan’s PM Abe

President Mnangagwa shakes hands with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of their meeting on Friday, the final day of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

From Kuda Bwititi in Yokohama, Japan

President Mnangagwa today met Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a crucial engagement earmarked to strengthen bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and the world’s third largest economy.

The two leaders met on the final day of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) summit which ends today.

Briefing Zimbabwean journalists in Japan soon after the meeting, President Mnangagwa said the engagement with Prime Minister Abe was ‘fruitful’.

More to follow….