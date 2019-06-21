JUST IN: President mourns Cde Mguni

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolences to the Mguni family following the death of Cde Obedigwa Mguni who died at Avenues Clinic on Tuesday.

Cde Mguni was the Zanu-PF deputy chief whip. In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa expressed deep sense of shock on the untimely death of Cde Mguni. He said while he knew that he was unwell, he always wished and hoped for his speed recovery.

“What a great loss to his family, his constituency of Mangwe, the legislature, his party and above all to his country whose liberation he fought for alongside other cadres,” he said.

“On that fateful Tuesday when he passed on Cde Mguni had always religiously showed up to fulfil his administrative and legislative chores inspire of the fact that he was not well. Such was the character of this humble man who had a firm commitment to serving his country and people unreservedly.”

The President said Cde Mguni had demonstrated the hallmark of patriotism, a lasting legacy that he will always be remembered for.

“On behalf of Government and the party Zanu-PF, on my own behalf and that if my family i wush to extend our deepest condolences to Cde Mguni’s family especially his wife Hlalani and her children following the death of a beloved husband, father and mentor.

“May they take comfort from the knowledge that the whole nation share in their deep grief and pain,” said the President.