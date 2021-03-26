JUST IN: President rallies nation for Special National Day of Thanksgiving

Harare Bureau



This past year has been a challenge for us all, but we cannot forget the blessings God has given our nation, President Mnangagwa said this morning while rallying the nation towards the Special National Day of Thanksgiving.

The Head of State and Government posted on the microblogging site Twitter urging the peace loving Zimbabweans to continue to humble themselves before God in prayer for the country to enjoy blessings such as good harvests, in an environment of peace.

“This past year has been a challenge for us all. But we cannot forget the blessings God has given our nation.

“Today, l invite all Zimbabweans to together for a National Day of prayer and fasting, to appreciate the gifts our Lord has provided for us,” he said.