JUST IN: President to get second dose today

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to receive his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today at Kwekwe Hospital as the country ups its vaccination drive.

The President got his first dose last month in the resort city of Victoria Falls as he led the nation in launching the second phase of the vaccination programme.

In the second phase of the national vaccination programme, residents of the country’s premier tourism city were vaccinated for free on a voluntary basis, so as to reopen the critical sector that has been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, revealed on Wednesday during a post-Cabinet briefing that the President was set to get his second dose today.

“The nation is advised that His Excellency the President will be receiving his second dose of the Covid–19 vaccine tomorrow (today) at Kwekwe Hospital. Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that citizens can receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines anywhere in the country without prejudice.

“Cabinet was informed that a total of 288 229 and 36 778 people had received their first and second dose, respectively, across the country. The Ministry of Health and Child Care is currently carrying out vaccination campaigns all over the country,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further revealed that the Government had since spread the mass vaccination programme to also cater for border towns.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care as of Wednesday the country recorded 105 new cases and one death.

Seven new recoveries were recorded bringing the national recovery rate to 92,9 percent, with active cases going up to 1 360.