JUST IN: President to launch US$12b Mining roadmap

11 Oct, 2019
The Sunday News

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa is on Monday expected to launch the Strategic Roadmap for the achievement of a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

This was said by Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando at a press conference this morning. Minister Chitando also said a joint venture agreement will be signed between Katanga, a company established by the Chiadzwa community and London Stock Exchange listed Vast Resources and the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company. The Chiadzwa community was recently given diamond mining concessions in the area.

 

