JUST IN: Price increases “unwarranted” – Cabinet

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CABINET has described the recent increase in the price of basic commodities by retail outlets around the country as “unwarranted”, promising an investigation into the hikes as it moves to protect consumers around the country.

The announcement of the lockdown at the start of the year has coincided with an increase in the prices of basic necessities by retailers.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government would clamp down on operators increasing prices without cause.

“Cabinet takes exception to the recent unwarranted hikes in prices of goods and services by unscrupulous business people. Government would like to inform the nation that investigations into the matter are currently underway, and that Government will leave no stone unturned until it brings the culprits to book,” she said.