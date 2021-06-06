JUST IN: Prophet TB Joshua dead at 57

Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua (popularly referred to as TB Joshua) of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) is dead.

Born on June 12, 1963, he died shortly before midnight of Saturday, June 5, 2021. His death has been confirmed by the TB Joshua Ministries.

His church said during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting on the day he died, TB Joshua said: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

His last words were: “Watch and pray.”

He was 57 years of age.

Worshipers met a sealed church on the morning of Sunday, June 6, 2021.

He died after a church programme in Lagos. He reportedly fell ill two days ago.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it,” the ministry shared on Facebook.

TB Joshua was a fiery preacher who performed “miracles” before local and global television audiences.

His expansive church auditorium in the Ikotun area of Lagos is a beehive and religious tourism resort for thousands of miracle seekers and worshipers from across the world.

TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV, which often displays jaw dropping miracles before fawning audiences, is also widely watched and followed across the world.

A controversial character, TB Joshua often fell out with the state and some of his peers in ministry who questioned the source of his powers and miracles.

