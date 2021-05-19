JUST IN: Returnees to foot own quarantine bill

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS returning from outside the country will now be required to pay for their stay in quarantine, while those that test positive for Covid-19 will foot the bill for the duration of their stay at any isolation centre.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Zimbabweans have been able to quarantine or, if need be, stay in isolation at the State’s expense. Speaking during a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said returning citizens would now be required to foot their own bill.

“In order to ensure enforcement of Statutory Instrument No. 108 of 2021 in relation to the country’s ports of entry and exit, Cabinet wishes to advise that citizens returning to Zimbabwe will now be quarantined at their own expense. Furthermore, those travelers found to be positive for Covid-19 will be isolated at an isolation centre at their own expense,” she said.

Most countries give a ten-day quarantine period, though the period varies from country to country.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said law enforcement agencies had so far impounded 7012 vehicles that were operating illegally on the country’s roads.

“With regard to stepping up surveillance of the public transport system, the nation is informed that the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) are flushing out the unregistered vehicles. To date 7 012 vehicles have been impounded for failure to display number plates and illegal operations (mushikashika),” she said.