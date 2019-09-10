JUST IN: Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo attracts 260 exhibitors

Chrispen Gumunyu, Business Reporter

THE 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo to run from 12 to 14 September at the Zimbabwe International Trade fair in Bulawayo has attracted 260 exhibitors.

In a statement the organisers of the expo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said 260 exhibitors including 170 buyers and 25 international media from different source markets have confirmed their participation.

“Two halls are being utilised with hall four being for mainstream tourism exhibitors while hall three will have tourism suppliers, tertiary institutions, Rural District Councils and Small to Medium Enterprises.

“The tech hub that will be staged in hall 4 during Sanganai will promote technological innovations that can be used for the betterment of tourism and hospitality industry and the country at large,” said ZTA.

Ten countries have registered to participate at this year’s showcase.

“To date 10 countries have registered to participate and the list includes Malawi, Botswana, Nigeria, Kenya, India, South Africa, Tanzania, United Kingdom and Ethiopia. The Botswana stand will house over 15 exhibitors,” said ZTA.

In an effort to maximize interaction between buyers, media and exhibitors ZTA has developed an online appointment system.

“The ZTA developed an online appointment system. Exhibitors and buyers meet online to make appointments. Initiated by either the exhibitor or buyer prior to the show one would have taken up contacts and scheduled some appointment,” said ZTA.

The organisation working in collaboration with the tourism industry has also organised seven pre and post Sanganai/Hlanganani tours which started on Tuesday last week and end on 22 September.