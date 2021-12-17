JUST IN: SRC appoints Zifa restructuring committee

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

THE Sports and Recreation Committee (SRC) has appointed a restructuring committee at Zifa as it works towards normalising the situation at the football mother body.

The committee’s tenure will not extend beyond December 2022.

SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa announced the nine-member committee during a media briefing in Harare this morning.

The SRC made the appointment as part of its roadmap to address the issues that have affected football management and administration in the country.

The committee is chaired by Harare businessman, Blessing Rugara and also includes two former International Olympics Committee administrators, Tommy Sithole and Anna Mguni, football administrator Brian Moyo and lawyer, Rudo Mgandani.

Other members of the committee are banker Desmond Ali, Joel Gombera, Joyce Kapota and former Salisbury Sables, Hippo Valley and Caps United defender Charles Sibanda.

Key in their terms of reference is the review of the Zifa Constitution, to reform the governance structures of Zifa, in particular the election and composition of the Zifa Congress.

The committee will also look at ways to ensure a clear demarcation of functions between the Zifa executive and its secretariat.

Junior development, women’s football, rebranding, elections and an audit of the association’s finances are other key result areas in the committee’s terms of reference. @RealSimbaJemwa