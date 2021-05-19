JUST IN: Strong South Africa A squads for Zimbabwe tour

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CRICKET South Africa have announced strong squads for South Africa A to face their Zimbabwean counterparts in four one day matches as well as two four-day fixtures in Harare from the end of the month.

Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Zubayr Hamza, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Senuran Muthusamy, Lutho Sipamla, Sinethemba Qeshile, Theunis de Bruyn, Janneman Malan are the players who have already appeared for South Africa in international cricket who have been named in the A team for the tour to Zimbabwe.

The one-dayers, scheduled for 29 and 31 May and 2 and 4 June, will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no fans allowed in the stadium due to Covid-19 protocols. Harare Sports Club is the venue for the first four-dayer, penciled in for 7-10 June while Takashinga Cricket Club will host the second four-day match, set for 13-16 June.

Zimbabwe A last played when they toured the United Arab Emirates in November 2017, with various challenges scuttling Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s plans to have the team playing regularly again over the past few years.

Hamilton Masakadza, the Zimbabwe Cricket director of cricket is excited to have the side finally back in action.

“The importance of the Zimbabwe A team cannot be overemphasised and, needless to say, we couldn’t be happier to have the boys finally back in action. Playing regularly at this level will help our players bridge the gap between domestic cricket and the international game,’’ Masakadza said.

Masakadza expressed gratefulness to Cricket South Africa for agreeing to send their A team to Zimbabwe for what promises to be a competitive series.

“We are grateful to Cricket South Africa for accepting our invitation and we are looking forward to an exciting, competitive series between the two sides.”

Zimbabwe will certainly make use of the South Africa A visit to the country to give an opportunity to up and coming youngsters while also preparing for the series against Bangladesh. The Asians are heading to Zimbabwe next month for one Test, three One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.

South Africa A one-day squad: Ryan Rickelton (Central Gauteng Lions), Janneman Malan (Boland), Reeza Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West), Andile Phehlukwayo (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Sisanda Magala (Central Gauteng Lions), Junior Dala (Northerns), Lutho Sipamla (Central Gauteng Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (North West), Daryn Dupavillon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Glenton Stuurman (Eastern Province), Theunis de Bruyn (Northerns), Wiaan Lubbe (Eastern Province), Sinethemba Qeshile (Eastern Province).

South Africa A four-day squad: Dominic Hendricks (Central Gauteng Lions), Eddie Moore (Eastern Province), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Raynard van Tonder (Free State), Theunis de Bruyn (Northerns), Senuran Muthusamy (North West), Sinethemba Qeshile (Eastern Province), Miguel Pretorius (Free State), Daryn Dupavillon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Glenton Stuurman (Eastern Province), Lutho Sipamla (Central Gauteng Lions), Dayyaan Galiem (Northerns), Okuhle Cele (Northerns), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Ryan Rickelton (Central Gauteng Lions), Tshepo Ntuli (Central Gauteng Lions).

@Mdawini_29