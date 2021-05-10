JUST IN: Taylor reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BRENDAN Taylor, Zimbabwe’s stand-in captain during the just ended Test series against Pakistan has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council’s Code of Conduct during the third day of the second Test against Pakistan in Harare.

Taylor was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Taylor, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of Zimbabwe’s second innings on Sunday, when Taylor, on being adjudged caught behind, showed dissent at the umpire’s decision by pointing to his thigh pad and holding his head.

Taylor admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the Covid-19-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Langton Rusere, third umpire Iknow Chabi and fourth official Forster Mutizwa levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

