JUST IN: Tennis players head for SA tourney

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

UP and coming tennis siblings, Kudzai and Kuzivaishe Chapepa are back in South Africa taking part in the premier Growthpoint Free State Super 8 tournament in Bloemfontein.

The tournament kicks off Saturday with other Bulawayo-based players, Zanenkosi Nkomo and Tanaka Mhlanga, also taking part in the competition.

Kudzai goes into the tournament as seventh seed in the 14 and under section after having dominated several tournaments in the neighbouring country since the beginning of the year.

Her position saw her earning a bye in the first round and will only play her first match in the second round and will face the winner between Cato Evans and Cara-Lee Dillman.

Kuziva, who is playing in the 12 and under is seeded number eight kicks off the contest against Lize Rust in the first round while Mhlanga, who is unseeded squares off against Genevieve Goodchild in the first round of the same age group.

Nkomo, who is playing in the 14 and under age category started with a tie against, Willem Turck.

The competition, which ends on Wednesday, attracted the top juniors in South Africa as it precedes the Tennis South Africa junior nationals that start on Thursday at the same venue