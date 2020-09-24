JUST IN: Two doctors to examine Mamombe

24 Sep, 2020 - 16:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Two doctors to examine Mamombe

The Sunday News

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

HARARE magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande has ordered that MDC-Alliance member Joana Mamombe be examined by two neutral doctors while in the care of Harare Remand Prison authorities.

Mrs Makwande also stayed the trial proceedings in which Mamombe is facing allegations of faking her abduction, along with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The court made the decision after the State applied that she be mentally examined under the Mental Health Act after her lawyers said she was not able to comprehend proceedings because of anxiety disorders.

In the interim, Prosecutor Michael Reza has applied that the matter be deferred to October 8, 2020.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting