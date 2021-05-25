JUST IN: Two withdraw from rugby squad

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

INJURY has forced two players, wing Rufaro Chikwaira as well as prop Jeff Makoni to withdraw from national fifteens rugby team’s squad as the Sables continue preparations for this year’s Rugby Africa Cupin July.

Chikwaira pulled out of a Sables squad due to a knee injury while Makoni withdrew after picking up a hamstring problem.

Sables team manager Jason Maritz said the withdrawal of the two players has brought down the number of players anticipated in camp from 48 to 46. According to Maritz, Makoni was a late call up to assess his conditioning. The Sables got into camp last Sunday in Harare and had their training sessions the whole of last week at Old Georgians Sports Club as coach Brendan Dawson fine tunes his players for the Rugby Africa Cup which also serves as the qualification pathway for 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

So far 31 players have reported for camp with more expected in the coming days. Blithe Mavesere, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Brendon Mandivenga, George Saungweme, Royal Mwale, Shayne Makombe, Martin Mangongo all arrive over next few days. Matthew McNab, Sebastian Roche and Farai Mudariki land in Zimbabwe on 6 June.

Zimbabwe will take on Zambia in Harare on 2 and 5 June, clash with the Namibian Welwitschias at home as well as away with another fixture lined up in South Africa against a Blue Bulls select team in early July prior to the Sables leaving for Tunisia on 12 July.

In Tunisia, Zimbabwe will face the Rugby Africa repechage winner on 14 July and then clash with Tunisia four days later.

