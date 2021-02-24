JUST IN: VP Mohadi refutes allegations of immoral unions

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has refuted allegations that he has been involved in illicit sexual relationships, describing online reports linking him to married women as machinations of political enemies hell-bent on tarnishing his image as a leader and a patriot.

In a statement, VP Mohadi said the reports were false and meant to tarnish his image as he went on with the business of working for Zimbabwe.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, following the recent social media hype about my alleged illicit relationship with two married women, I have decided to come open and respond to the allegations being peddled by my detractors.

“Despite growing impatient of the days of weird character assassination, I wish to categorically state that the allegations being levelled against me are not only false, but choreographed to demean, condescend and soil my image as a national leader and patriot,” he said in the statement read at a press conference in the capital.

VP Mohadi said his constitutional rights to privacy has been violated, with his foes using hacking and phone cloning to concoct “evidence” against him.

“I am aware that my right to privacy was breached in terms of Section 57 (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (20) which reads as follows, “ every person has a right to privacy, which includes the right not to have the privacy of their communications infringed.” Despite the noise digital ecologies, I wish to state that I am innocent and a victim of machinations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, despite the density of allegations levelled against me, I salute the support from fellow citizens, colleagues and comrades, who fully grasped the rigid complexities of the concocted attacks. It is against this backdrop that I am distancing myself from the imagined immoral unions,” he said.