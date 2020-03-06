JUST IN: Warriors, Desert Foxes could face off behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Riyad Karim Mahrez of Algeria challenges Danny Phiri of Zimbabwe during the Afcon Group B match between Algeria and Zimbabwe on 15 January 2017 at Franceville Stadium, Gabon

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE could face Algeria behind closed doors when the teams clash in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida on 26 March due to reported cases of coronavirus in the North African country.

At the worst, the match could even be postponed or even cancelled should the situation require that this be done.

Caf on Friday said they were monitoring the situation with great attention seeing that eight African countries, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and South Africa are now affected by the pandemic.

In a statement, the continental body said they had tasked their Medical Committee to monitor the evolution of this disease and to set up measures to protect the health of players and all actors of the game.

“A team has been set up, under the authority of the CAF President, made up of experts from various fields, particularly medical, who are essentially responsible for the health of the players and the members of the African football family,’’ read part statement from Caf.

The continental football governing body did give indications that measures could be taken should there be any need.

“If the situation requires and in agreement with the countries concerned, matches behind closed doors, postponements or even cancellations are envisaged. In the meantime, an advisory to the actors of the game is being promulgated in conformity with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).”

Caf insisted that they were not extremely worried but remain vigilant with regards to future matches and tournaments such as the Champions League, Confederation Cup and the final tournament of the Total African Nations Championship scheduled to take place in Cameroon from 4-25 April.

Algeria face Zimbabwe in back to back fixtures, which are three days apart. The match in Algeria is scheduled for 26 March then the fixture in Zimbabwe is three days later. With Zimbabwean stadiums deemed not fit to host international matches, the match on 29 March could take place at a neutral venue unless if Zimbabwe manage to renovate one of their facilities in time for the clash.