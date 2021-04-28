JUST IN: Williams ruled out of first Test against Pakistan, Taylor to stand in as captain

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE captain, Sean Williams has been ruled out of the first Test cricket match against Pakistan after he failed to fully recover from a soft tissue injury to his left hand in time for the game that gets underway at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

The injury, which had forced him to sit out the second T20I last Friday, flared up during the third game on Sunday. During the T20I series against Pakistan, Williams sat out the second encounter after the team’s medical unit recommended that he be rested as a precautionary measure aimed at getting him fully fit ahead of the more demanding Test series against the same opponents. He however featured in the last match of the series where he aggravated the injury.

With Williams ruled out, Brendan Taylor has been asked to stand in as Zimbabwe’s captain for the first Test.

There is no doubt that Williams’ injury has left Zimbabwe short of experience on the batting front since the home team is already without the injured Craig Ervine while Sikandar Raza is also recovering from a bone marrow infection.

With five yet to be capped players in the squad, it is all pointing to Zimbabwe fielding a couple of debutants when they take to the field on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor (captain), Donald [email protected]_29

