JUST IN: Williams sits out second T20I as Zimbabwe bat against Pakistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team captain, Sean Williams is sitting out Friday’s second Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Harare Sports Club as he recovers from a soft tissue injury to his left hand.

According to a statement from Zimbabwe Cricket, the team’s medical unit recommended that he be rested as a precautionary measure aimed at getting him fully fit ahead of the more demanding Test series against the same opponents.

In Williams’ absence, Brendan Taylor, who missed the first game due to illness has been named as Zimbabwe’s stand-in captain for the second T20I after he was passed fit to play.

Tarisai Musakanda has also come in for the injured Craig Ervine in the only other change to the side that played the first game on Wednesday, a match Zimbabwe lost by 11 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field in the second T20I. Zimbabwe must win the match to stand a chance of taking the series. The third and final T20I is on Sunday.

@Mdawini_29