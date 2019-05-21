JUST IN: Women drugged, robbed while unconscious

Sindisiwe Sibanda, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman suspected to be an illegal foreign currency dealer was last week allegedly drugged and robbed of US$500, $2 000, R1 000 and two phones within the Central Business District.

Ms Florence Mamuto (30) of Entumbane suburb, in an interview, said the incident occurred at about 9pm in the CBD, after she was lured by people who pretended they wanted to change money.

“I was near Western Union branch when they approached me at about 9pm. They asked me to get into the car as they intended to do a money transaction,” she said.

Bulawayo provincial acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm a case of robbery that occurred last week at around 9pm where the victim was robbed of US$500, $2 000 bond notes, R1 000, two phones a Samsung and a Nokia, a jacket and a shoe.

“She was then ordered to get into the car on the pretext that they intended to change money. They drove away with her, while driving one of the suspects injected her with an unknown drug, which made her lose consciousness,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said the dealer suffered injuries on the knee and right shoulder, after they pushed her out of the vehicle, before speeding off.

Asst Insp Msebele advised members of the public not to move around with large sums of money and also not to ride cars of people they were not familiar with.

Cases of thieves targeting osiphatheleni have also been on the rise in the past few months as they are believed to be moving around with large sums of money.

