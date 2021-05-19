JUST IN: Works at Egodini commences

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

CONSTRUCTION work at the Egodini bus terminus in Bulawayo has finally commenced with the council saying they expect the contractor to have completed the first phase of the project in August.

The project has been subject to a number of false starts since the South African based developer- Terracotta Private Limited- was awarded the tender more than eight years ago. The Covid-19 induced lockdown further worsened the project’s plight as the developer could not move to site to commence works.

With the relaxation of the national lockdown, the developer had committed to resume works on site. Speaking during a service delivery update media briefing on Tuesday, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christophe Dube, revealed that the contractor had finally resumed works.

“Those who have gone to Egodini will agree with me that there is some work going on. We have however, put a caveat on talking about Egodini so that we do not disturb the contractor. The contractor has given us a programme of works, which states that he will be able to hand over the first phase of the project in August. I will only be able to take questions in August if the contractor does not deliver as per their commitment,” said Mr Dube.

Terracotta, which won the tender in September 2012, gave a rave review as part of their resume, stating that their past projects include the Edendale Shopping Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, Chris Hani Crossing Taxi facility in Gauteng and the Tsakane Mall Taxi rank again in Gauteng.