JUST IN: Xenophobia claims Babes Wodumo’s Zim gig

Rumbidzai Mhlanga, Sunday Life Reporter

THE xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa have continued to dog the entertainment scene with Babes Wodumo being the latest South African artiste to cancel her show in Zimbabwe.

Last week, Mafikizolo and Dr Malinga pulled out of shows in Harare and Bulawayo respectively, and Babes Wodumo has also pulled out of a show scheduled in for Victoria Falls in December owing to sentiments attributed to the singer which organisers felt would put compromise her safety.

In a statement, Mapopoma festival organisers said the decision was reached after consultation between Babes Wodumo’s manager and Mapopoma Festival board of directors after the controversial xenophobic tweets from her official Twitter account.

“Babes Wodumo is no longer coming for the Mapopoma Festival which was slated for 29 to 31 December in Victoria Falls Club, the decision was reached after extensive consultation between Babes Wodumo’s manager and Mapopoma Festival board of directors after the controversial xenophobic tweets from her official Twitter account wherein Babes Wodumo alleges that she was hacked. Hence the reaction of the public points that her safety and security at the festival will be seriously compromised as such we mutually resolved that her performance at the festival be cancelled,” said the directors.

Mapopoma Festival said however, the gigs will take places on the slated dates. The festival is meant to celebrate culture and embrace the spirit of love and Ubuntu.