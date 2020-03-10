JUST IN: Young Sables trip to Kenya cancelled as Rugby Africa postpones Under-20 Barthes Trophy due to coronavirus

Breaking News
10 Mar, 2020 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

 

ANOTHER Zimbabwean team has been affected by the coronavirus, with the national Under-20 rugby team no longer travelling to Kenya for next month’s Barthes Trophy, which has been postponed.

Rugby Africa announced on Tuesday that in view of the current development of the coronavirus and related health concerns, Rugby Africa, they had decided to postpone the U20 Barthes Trophy until further notice. The suspension of the tournament came after the Kenyan Government banned all international gatherings in the East African country.

Khaled Babbou, the Rugby Africa president stated “The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kenya has issued an update on COVID-19 on the 6th of March. Among other points it states: The Government has, with immediate effect banned all meetings, conferences and events of international nature in Kenya.”

Babbou said as much as the youngsters were looking forward to the tournament, they had to take steps to safeguard the lives of the players.

“As much as Rugby Africa, the host and most of all the young players are looking forward to the continental Under-20  competition in Nairobi, we need to take every precaution we possibly can from our side to protect our players and support the fight against the Coronavirus as set out by the authorities,’’ Babbou said.

He reiterated that the tournament has not been scratched but will still take place later on in the year.

“The tournament is not cancelled, but only postponed to a later date which we will communicate in due time. We thank the Kenyan Rugby Union for their tremendous support.”

Kenya Rugby Union chairman Oduor Gangla commented: “As a host union the safety and welfare of the participants is at the heart of our endeavours. We support Rugby Africa and the Kenyan authorities in their protective measures to our best abilities and therefore fully support the decision to postpone the U20 Barthes Trophy.”

Zimbabwe were one of the eight junior national teams that were meant to take part in the Barthes Trophy together with Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Côte d’Ivoire and Zambia.

Coached by Farai “Bob” Mahari, the Zimbabwe Under-20 have been preparing for this year’s Barthes Trophy for a while, with a squad of 42 already identified.

@Mdawini_29

