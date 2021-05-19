JUST IN: ZACC pounces on Zvishavane

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested three Zvishavane Town council officials which include Town Secretary Tinoda Mukutu, Housing Director Nhlanhla Ngwenya and Town Engineer Dominic Mwapashike for allegedly flouting tender procedures prejudicing the council of more than US$2 million.

In a statement, ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said the three allegedly awarded a tender contract twice to a company that failed to satisfy its obligations stated in the first contract.

“ZACC has arrested three officials from Zvishavane council for engaging in corruption that saw the local authority warding a tender twice to a company that failed to fulfil terms of its first contract,” he said

Commissioner Makamure said in 2016 the three accused persons entered into a partnership with a land developer JM Construction to service stands in Central Business District.

“During year 2016, Mukutu, Ngwenya and Mwapashike entered into an agreement with a land developing company to service 27 stands in Zvishavane CBD valued at US$ 2 772 258. The time frame lapsed without JM construction completing the work and the contact was terminated. Instead of tendering anew, the three accused persons connived in November 2019 to re-engage JM Construction for the servicing of the stands without following due process,” said Comm Makamure.