JUST IN: Zacc recovers $100m property from looters

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo has said the body has recovered more than $100 million worth of properties from looters as it intensifies anti-graft efforts aimed at combating the scourge.

She said they had secured an increase in number of criminal convictions of late and they were working with different stakeholders such as academics to come up with legal structures that enhanced their fight against corruption.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said this in an interview on the sidelines of a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Zacc and other stakeholders such as the National Prosecuting Authority, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Immigration Department, University of Zimbabwe among others.

“We are only forfeiting as Zacc then we take it to the NPA who will go to court for confirmation. As Zacc the goods we are holding on right now goes into hundreds of millions of dollars because right now we are in the process of preparing papers for the recovering of properties in our leafy suburbs. In Borrowdale we are looking at over 10 properties with high value, and we have got so many vehicles now which we have targeted, others we already have in our possession,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

She said there had been a surge in the number of convictions but more needed to be done to reform legal instruments.

