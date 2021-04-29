JUST IN: Zim on high alert following bird flue outbreak in SA

Rutendo Nyeve

ZIMBABWE is on high alert following the outbreak of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian Influenza on a commercial chicken-layer farm in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

Avian Influenza is a highly infectious and contagious viral disease that affects several species of food producing birds like chicken.

Although Zimbabwe is currently not importing any poultry and poultry products from South Africa, the highest possible risk of introduction of the disease into Zimbabwe will be from mitigatory birds and illegal trade of live poultry and poultry products.

In a statement, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka said the country was monitoring the situation.

“The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement wishes to inform the public and stakeholders that the Republic of South Africa confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian Influenza on a commercial chicken-layer farm in Gauteng.

It is a transboundary disease that can be spread via migratory wild birds and mechanical vectors such as contaminated vehicles cages and clothing, and through international trade in poultry and poultry products. The disease can be transmitted to humans through exposure to infected birds or handling of infected carcasses. Avian flue has the potential to develop into a global pandemic that can be devastating as Covid 19 pandemic,” said Dr Masuka

While the importation of poultry products remains suspended, the Minister advised the nation that the veterinary department continues to monitor the situation in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt and confusion, importation of poultry and poultry products from South Africa remains suspended.

The department of veterinary services continues to monitor the situation and will advise of any changes on this position. The public and stakeholders are requested to be vigilant and to report any deaths of domestic poultry and wild birds to their nearest veterinary offices,” said Dr Masuka.

Meanwhile, a nimal health expect Mr Allan Dumezweni Nare weighed in saying the country must take a leaf from the Covid-19 global pandemic as an important approach to archieve public health outcomes.

“If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is that our human health is dependent on the health of other species (animals, wildlife and the environmental). There is therefore need for collaboration between the wildlife, livestock, environmental and human health community in combatting zoonoses (diseases that can spread between animals and humans).

If we are going to be successful in preventing a potential global Avian influenza pandemic, we have to reimagine our public health response. One health, which is bringing together different sectors would be an important approach to achieve optimal public health outcomes,” said Mr Nare

@nyeve14