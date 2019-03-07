JUST IN: Zim-SA Bi-National Commission opens

The Sunday News

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
The third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission has opened with a meeting of senior officials in Harare today.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Secretary Ambassador James Manzou and South African Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Kgado Mahoai opened the meeting.

In their opening remarks, the two senior officials emphasised the need to implement agreements signed by the two countries.–The Herald

