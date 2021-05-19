JUST IN: Zim surpasses 600 000 vaccination mark

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE had by yesterday managed to inoculate 600 579 of its citizens, notching up a new milestone as the country continues its vaccination drive in a quest to attain herd immunity.

A total of 8771 Zimbabweans received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, as 23 new cases and one death was recorded around the country, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported.

In addition, 22 new recoveries were registered while there are still 641 active cases, leaving the national recovery rate at 94.2 percent. There are currently 28 hospitalised cases due to Covid-19, with two in intensive care units, five regarded as severe, 18 mild to moderate and three asymptomatic.