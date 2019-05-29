JUST IN: Zim, Tanzania to promote economic cooperation – Magufuli

JUST IN: Zim, Tanzania to promote economic cooperation – Magufuli President Mnangagwa on Tuesday afternoon hosted his Tanzanian counterpart at State House in Harare.

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today held bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Tanzanian leader Dr John Magufuli at State House aimed at deepening and consolidating cooperation between the two countries.

Briefing journalists soon after a two hour meeting Dr Magufuli said it was high time to transform their relations from political to economic cooperation.

He said Zimbabwe was poised for greater economic fortunes.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo and senior Government officials from the two countries.

More to follow…

