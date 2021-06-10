JUST IN: Zimbabwe A lose by an innings to South Africa A in first four-day cricket match

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe A – 344 and 93 all out in 45.3 overs (Timycen Maruma 33, Carl Mumba 13*, Takudzwanashe Kaitano 11; Glenton Stuurman 3/18, Daryn Dupavillon 3/18, Migael Pretorius 2/10)

South Africa A – 603-4 declared in 135 overs (Zubayr Hamza 222*, Sinethemba Qeshile 124*, Ryan Rickelton 109; Roy Kaia 3/98, Tanaka Chivanga 1/101)

South Africa A won by an innings and 166 runs

ZIMBABWE A suffered a heavy defeat, by an innings and 166 runs to South Africa in the first four-day cricket encounter which ended at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

It was a pathetic display with the bat for Zimbabwe A who were bowled out for 93 in 45.3 overs in their second innings. Zimbabwe had started the fourth day on 22 for two wickets, having started their second innings 259 runs in arrears, the overnight batsmen being Takudzwanashe Kaitano with 10 and Timycen Maruma with three.

Maruma top scored with 33 runs coming in to bat at number four in what was a disappointing second innings display by the home team.

Fast bowlers Glenton Anric Stuurman and Daryn Dupavillon had three wickets each. Fellow seamers, Migael Pretorius and Lutho Sipamla picked up two wickets each.

The two sides will meet again in the second and final four-day match starting on Sunday at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare's Highfield