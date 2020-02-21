JUST IN: Zimbabwe take lead at regional swimming champs

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE took the lead after Day One of the ongoing CANA Zone IV Swimming Championships being held in Gaborone, Botswana.

Results released this morning put Zimbabwe at the top of the leader board with 584 points followed by Namibia who had amassed with 501 points.

Swimmers that won gold include Khaya Vimba who came first in the 50m breast stroke race in the under 12 section while girls captain, Nomvula Mjimba clinched gold in the 17 and over section with Timea Schultz touching the pad first in the 100m backstroke in the 13-14 age section while Saira Ramajan came second in the same race.

Boys captain Denislon Cyprianos was first in the 100m backstroke in the 17 and over category. Other medal winners include Vhenekai Dhemba who won silver in the girls 50m breast stroke and Cory Werret won bronze while the under 14 boys won three gold medals and a bronze medal in the relays.

The regional swimming event started yesterday at University of Botswana Swimming Pool and is set to end on Sunday.