JUST IN: Zimbabwe thrash Afghanistan by 10 wickets in first Test as five-day contest ends in two days

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE thrashed Afghanistan by 10 wickets inside two days in the first Test cricket match played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Skipper Sean Williams scored 105 runs in Zimbabwe’s first innings score of 250 runs. Williams, who walked away with the man of the match accolade faced 174 balls in the 273 minutes he spent at the crease. The skipper put on 75 for the seventh wicket with wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva, with Zimbabwe securing a first innings lead of 119 runs. Left arm spinner Amir Hamza finished with six wickets for 24 runs, his best bowling figures in Test cricket.

Afghanistan, who were bowled out for 131 in their first innings were all out for 135 in their second dig. They were at some stage 21/5 and looked like they will struggle to get to 100 runs. Opener Ibrahim Zadran top scored for the Afghans with 76 runs with the next notable score being Hamza’s 21 not out.

Pace bowlers, Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi led the way with three wickets apiece. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani picked up two wickets while there was one wicket each for spinners, Williams and Ryan Burl.

Set a miserly target of 17 runs to win, the Zimbabwean opening pair of Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza wiped off the required runs in just 3.2 overs.

The second Test is scheduled for 10 to 14 March at the same venue.

