JUST IN: Zimbabwe Warriors coach picks 38 players for Afcon qualifiers fixtures against Botswana, Zambia

ZIMBABWE senior national men’s football team coach, Zdravko Logarusic and his technical team have named 38 players in the Warriors’ provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana as well as Zambia in March.

The coach said the unusually huge list is influenced by uncertainty over the availability of some players due to injury and Covid-19 regulations in different parts of the globe.

“Usually, our list of players should be made up of 28 players, that is three goalkeepers and 25 infield players. We made it much bigger because we are facing a few [potential] problems. We don’t know what [the situation] will be in England, Spain and USA because some clubs have declined to release players because of the COVID19 policies there,’’ Logarusic said.

Logarusic sad there are more than 10 players whose availability for the two matches is not guaranteed.

“We have problems with some injured regular players whom we used in our games against Algeria, especially Khama [Billiat], [Marshall] Munetsi and [Knowledge] Musona. We have more than 10 players whose availability is in doubt. We have to call up more players in case some test positive for Covid-19 in camp. We will select a team for the game against Botswana leaving some players in the country in case we lose some players before the game against Zambia,” the coach said.

Zimbabwe face Botswana away on 25 March before they square off against Zambia at home on 29 March.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Nkana) Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars) Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders: Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Tendai Jirira (Detroit City) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Brendan Galloway (Luton Town) Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police) Romario Matova (NK Solin) Peter Muduwa (Simba SC) Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu) Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) King Nadolo (Dynamos) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

Strikers: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) Farau Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Evans Rusike (SuperSport United) Prince Dube (Azam)

