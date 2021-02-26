JUST IN: Zimbabwean teen Kaschula wins bronze at World Rowing Indoor Championships

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN teenager, Danielle Kaschula broke the Under-14 world record when she won bronze at the 2021 World Rowing Indoor Championships where she competed in the women’s Under-19 500m final.

Kaschula, a form two pupil at Peterhouse at Peterhouse Girls in Marondera took part in the virtual event on Wednesday and finished third in a time of 1:31:9. It was a closely contested race where only 0.5 seconds separated Sara Mohamed El Marzouky of Egypt and Meg Knight of Great Britain. The 13-year old, who broke numerous indoor records during lockdown was third.

It was an amazing achievement for Kaschula who represented both Zimbabwe and Africa in this competition, having completed a rigorous qualification process. There is no doubt that she has certainly done her school and country proud considering her age since she was competing against much older girls.

Kaschula was backed by a small yet vocal audience at the Peterhouse Boys gym on Wednesday.

The teenager also rows on the water for the Peterhouse Boat Club and in the lead up to this qualification event, she competed in the African Indoor Rowing Championships and the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships, all virtually.

Another Zimbabwean, Peter Purcell-Gilpin is competing in the Open Men’s 2000m final to be held on Saturday.

