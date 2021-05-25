JUST IN: Zvishavane Town Council appoints Acting Town Secretary

ukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

Zvishavane Town Council has appointed Mr Ongororo Mazai as the Acting Town Secretary following the arrest of Town Secretary Tinoda Mukutu and two others over allegations of corruption.

Last week Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption arrested the three for allegedly awarding a tender twice to a company that failed to satisfy its obligations stated in the first contract, prejudicing the council of more than US$2 million.

In an interview, Zvishavane Town Council Chairman Councillor Khulekhani Ndlovu said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“According to the Urban Councils Act, which stipulates that a town cannot function without a secretary, the council has since appointed Mr Ongororari Maza as Acting Town Secretary with immediate effect, following the arrest of Mr Muku. He will in turn appoint the Acting Director of Housing and Acting Town engineer,” he said.

Cllr Ndlovu said Mukutu together with his two accomplices Nhlanhla Ngwenya and Dominic Mapwashike have been barred from visiting council offices until their case has been finalised in the courts.

“As stated by our by-laws that anyone incriminated in any case involving the courts should not have access to council offices, we have since barred the trio from visiting our offices as we await the verdict from the courts,” he said.

Mr Mukutu together with Housing Director Nhlanhla Ngwenya and Town Engineer Dominic Mapwashike were last week arrested by ZACC for allegedly flouting tender procedures

They have since appeared in Zvishavane court where they were each given a $30 000 bail each.