Justice Matanda-Moyo appointed Prosecutor-General

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new Prosecutor-General of Zimbabwe.

Justice Matanda-Moyo is the current chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, a position she has held since 2019.

“Justice Matanda-Moyo has vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as a Magistrate, State Advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State Counsel (Criminal Division) of the Attorney-General prosecuting in the High and Supreme Courts,” reads a statement by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya.

“She rose through the ranks to the post of Director Civil Division and Director Public Prosecution before being appointed Judge of the Labour Court (2009) and Judge of the High Court (2013).”

She has also served as Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in international cases on human rights.