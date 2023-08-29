Juvenile nabbed for sexually assaulting minor

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 16-year-old juvenile boy from Hillside suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested, facing charges of aggravated incident assault after he forced an 11-year-old to play with his private parts.

The juvenile appeared at the Bulawayo regional court before magistrate Mr Elisha Singano facing charges of aggravated incident assault as defined in section 66 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

He was remanded in custody to Friday for continuation of trial.

According to the State case as presented by prosecutor Mrs Nomthandazo Mafu, on 9 June 2023 around 2pm the minor was on her way home from school when she allegedly met the accused who told her that he was coming from the shops and he gave her a US$10 note.

After that the juvenile is alleged to have got hold of the complainant’s satchel and dragged her using it. She then dropped the money and ran away as she was surprised by his actions.

He then followed her, caught up with complainant and ordered her to go into a nearby maize field.

The accused is alleged to have then forced the complainant to kneel down, pulled out his sexual organ and ordered her to play with it.

The accused also allegedly masturbated in front of the complainant.

After the ordeal, the minor reported the matter to her parents when she got home, who in turn file a report with the police, leading to accused’s arrest.