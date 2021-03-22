Kadewere, Munetsi available for the Warriors Afcon qualifiers against Botswana, Zambia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE is good news for Zimbabwean football fans after French authorities allowed the duo of striker Tinotenda Kadewere as well as midfielder Marshal Munetsi to be part of Zimbabwe national team’s final Africa Cup of Nations fixtures.

Zimbabwe face Botswana in Francistown on Thursday before they take on Zambia in Harare next Monday.

On Monday, the Zimbabwe Football Association announced the squad of 23 players for the two matches. Zifa confirmed that Kadewere and Munetsi are heading home for the two fixtures, with the duo to make use of a private jet on their way back to France.

“The French Football Federation has agreed with the French government that Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi will be exempted from quarantine when they return to their clubs. The two will use a private flight to return to France. The Association is engaging with its partners to ensure that the condition is met so that Zimbabwe can assemble the strongest possible team for the important matches. Warriors based in Zambia are already in camp, so is the SuperSport duo of Evans Rusike and Kuda Mahachi,’’ said Zifa.

With all the players expected to be in Harare on Tuesday, the Warriors will fly out of Harare on Wednesday to Johannesburg from where they catch a flight to Gaborone and then Francistown where they will arrive late on the eve of the match.

Since some of the Zimbabwean players only arrive in Harare on Tuesday, the Warriors will not have a feel of the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium prior to the match.

Zimbabwe are second on the log with five points, a point ahead of Botswana who are also chasing a ticket to Cameroon. Bottom of the log Zambia still have a chance to qualify should they win their two matches and other results go their way. Algeria have already qualified for the tournament.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Talbert Shumba (Nkana, Zambia), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF, Spain), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor, Turkey), Tendai Jirira (Detroit, USA), Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysia), Romario Matova (NK Solin, Croatia), Gilroy Chimwemwe (Nkana, Zambia)

Midfielders

Thabani Michael Kamusoko (Zesco United, Zambia), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu, SA)

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards, SA)

Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC, Tanzania), Last Jesi (Al-Hilal, Sudan), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United, SA), Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows, Zambia), Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates, SA), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United, SA), Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France)

