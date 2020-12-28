Kadewere voted Newcomer of the Year at Olympique Lyon

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FRANCE based Zimbabwean striker, Tinotenda Kadewere has been voted as the Newcomer of the Year at his Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon in a Twitter poll.

Kadewere received 41.6 percent of the votes, Brazilian Lucas Paquetá got 29.6% and 28.8% went the way of Bruno Guimarães also from Brazil. A total of 26,673 votes were recorded for the poll whose final results were declared on Sunday.

The 24-year old has had a great start to his career at Lyon since he joined from Ligue 2 side Le Havre. In the 2020/21 season, Kadewere has scored seven goals in 16 league appearances. He was on target when Lyon defeated Nantes 3-0 two days before Christmas.

Kadewere is Lyon’s second leading goal scorer after captain Memphis Depay who has eight goals from 17 league appearances. French star Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain is the Ligue 1’s top goal scorer with 12 goals.

The Zimbabweans striker will look continue scoring when the action resumes in the New Year and keep Lyon on top of the log. Lyon are on top of the log at the moment with 36 points, the same as second placed Lille while PSG are a point behind in third. The club last won Ligue 1 in the 2007/8 season, finished as runners up in 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons. @Mdawini_29