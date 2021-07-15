Kaia reported for suspect bowling action as Zimbabwean players make upwards movements in ICC Test rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder, Roy Kaia has been reported for a questionably bowling action in the one-off Test against Bangladesh, which concluded at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Kaia, an off spin bowler was reported by match officials in the five-day contest who raised concerns about his bowling action.

“Zimbabwe’s Roy Kaia has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare that ended on Sunday.

“The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner’s bowling action,’’ said the ICC.

According to the ICC, video footage of Kaia’s bowling action from the match will now be scrutinised by an expert panel as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited testing centre is not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the ICC said Kaia is allowed to continue bowling in international cricket until conclusion of the expert panel’s review is over.

“Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the expert panel’s review are known.”

The 29-year old Kaia has played three Tests, two against Pakistan and one against Bangladesh. Despite his good display in first class cricket where he has picked up 65 wickets in 64 matches, Kaia has however failed to pick any wicket in the 180 balls he has bowled in Test cricket.

In another development, Zimbabwean players have made upward movements in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test player rankings.

Brendan Taylor, who led Zimbabwe in the just ended Test against Bangladesh has made headway after knocks of 81 and 92 in the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare, which his team lost by 220 runs. He is up seven places to 28th position.

Bowlers Blessing Muzarabani (up six places to 45th) and Donald Tiripano (up three places to 76th) are other Zimbabwe players to gain in the latest weekly update.

