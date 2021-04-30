Kaia top scores for Zimbabwe on horrible opening day of first cricket Test against Pakistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DEBUTANT Roy Kaia top scored for Zimbabwe with 46 with the home team blown away for 176 in 59.1 overs by Pakistan on the opening day of the first cricket Test at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

It was a day in which the home team had a horrendous time in the middle after winning the toss and chose to bat first. At the close of play on day one, Pakistan were on 103 for no loss in 30 overs and they trail by 73 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

Kaia, one of the three debutants fielded by Zimbabwe in the first Test came in to bat at number six. He faced up to 94 deliveries and dispatched seven fours in the 112 minutes he spent at the crease. Kaia shared in a fruitful fourth wicket partnership of 59 runs with fellow debutant Milton Shumba before the latter was run out for 27.

Zimbabwe had a horrible time after stand-in captain Brendan Taylor won the toss and chose to bat first. Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda and Taylor were all gone before the 20th over. Kaia and Shumba momentarily halted the carnage but when Shumba was run out, his partner soon followed, trapped leg before wicket by Hasan Ali. Donald Tiripano had the second highest contribution with the bat for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 28 runs.

The Pakistan bowlers were not a generous mood as they did not even concede any extras in Zimbabwe’s first innings. Seamers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali had four wickets apiece while one wicket was picked up by left arm spinner Nauman Ali.

At the close of play, Pakistan’s openers, Imran Butt and Abid Ali had taken firm control of proceedings. Abid Ali was 56 not out while Butt was also unbeaten on 43.

The Zimbabwean bowlers will look to exert more pressure on the Pakistan batsmen when the match heads into day two on Friday.

