Kaindu wary of Kangwa effect

Fungai Muderere

HIGHLANDERS head coach Kelvin Kaindu is very much aware of the threat that Bruce Kangwa can cause when they face the former Cup Kings this afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium.

Kangwa is a former Bosso utility player who has worn both Highlanders and CAPS United jerseys.

“He (Bruce Kangwa) is a very dangerous player. It’s a match that we can’t afford to lose and we greatly know that Kangwa will be influential,” said Kaindu.

“He has been with us and we have seen him play as a striker before we converted him to a left back. He has all the potential,” said Kaindu. As if on cue, both sides, who had false starts to the season, appear to have found their touch in time for today’s epic clash.

Kaindu says they are hoping for a positive result against Makepekepe, a club that has endured a not so common start. “There were some injury concerns from the last game we played but all the players that got the knocks have been training while we continue to assess them. They are coming from a big win.

They come with most of their players who have experience in terms of playing in the Premier League. We know what they are capable of doing. We just anticipate an exciting game of football,” said Kaindu.

He called on the Bosso faithful to come in their numbers and rally behind the team. “We expect fans to come in their numbers and we appreciate the role they play as the 12th man who is always behind the team and giving us that support. We also know CAPS United can draw a crowd so we are anticipating a big crowd will be there and it will be an exciting game,” said Kaindu. Bosso will be hoping for the full recovery of their influential player and captain Andrew “Kabila” Mbeba with Arthur Ndlovu and Malvin Hativagoni poised to defend the Bosso territory.

Last season, Highlanders triumphed 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Barbourfields Stadium, only for CAPS United to exact revenge with a thrilling 3-2 win in the return leg. These games are never short on drama, and Sunday’s encounter is expected to be no different.