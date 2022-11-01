Kaitano Tembo sacked by Sekhukhune United

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach, Kaitano Tembo has been shown the exit door by DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United after he struggled to post positive results.

Tembo leaves the club second from bottom of the 16-team log, only better than Maritzburg United. Under the former Zimbabwe Warriors and Dynamos defender, “Babina Noko” won only two of their 12 league games, with five draws and the same number of defeats.

Sekhukhune United announced through a statement on Tuesday that they were parting ways with the Zimbabwean coach.

“Sekhukhune United wishes to announce that it has parted ways with Head Coach Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect” reads a statement.

It is the second time this year alone that the 52-year old Tembo has been fired from a coaching job across the Limpopo River after he was sacked by SuperSport United in April.

He was hired by Sekhukhune United in June to take over a position that had been vacated by McDonald Makhubedu to move to the position of senior coach at the club.

Follow on Twitter @innocentskizoe