Kaizer Chiefs fans want Billiat in starting line up in Carling Black Label Cup against Pirates

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Khama Billiat might have had a disastrous season with his South African club Kaizer Chiefs where he spent lots of time on the sidelines in the just ended DStv Premiership but that has not stopped him from receiving over 20 000 votes for this year’s Carling Black Label Cup.

With 50 days to go before Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium on 31 July, figures released on Monday showed that Amakhosi fans want the 30-year-old Billiat in the starting lineup on match-day. The Zimbabwean had as of Monday received 20 345 votes, the third highest for Chiefs with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune the highest on 37 172. Serbian striker Samir Nurković is second with 33 339 votes going his way.

Chiefs players so far have the highest votes, with Pirates player getting for the most being their Gabadinho Mhango on 20 198. Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori looks set to start in goals for the Buccaneers as he has 17 482.

Billiat missed months of action for Amakhosi because of a fractured leg, an injury he suffered twice this past season. Even on occasions when he was fit, his performances for the Glamour Boys in his second season at Naturena were nothing to write home about with massive criticism coming from former Chiefs players.

This year’s Carling Black Label Cup makes a return after not taking place because of the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of changes have been made to this year’s edition of the Carling Black Label Cup.

Fans will this year not only get to choose the line ups, they will decide on the captain of their respective team on the day, the formation to be used, who takes the first penalty to be awarded to their team during the game, make live substitutions on Twitter and also choose the Man of the Match.

