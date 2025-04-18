Kalungwizi power project propels Mat North to top of investment rankings

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

MATABELELAND North Province has emerged as Zimbabwe’s top investment destination for the first quarter of the year, thanks largely to the proposed US$2 billion, 600MW thermal power project in Kalungwizi, Binga, by independent power producer Yuanlin Energy Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

According to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), the massive coal-powered energy project, which has a total value of US$2,71 billion, propelled the province to the top of the national projected investment rankings.

“Regarding projected investment value, Matabeleland North Province led all provinces, with US$2,61 billion, representing 54.95 percent of the total. This was driven by one project, which plans to establish a 600MW coal-powered thermal power plant in Binga at an estimated cost of US$2 billion,” ZIDA noted in its latest quarterly report.

The Kalungwizi project is expected to significantly sustain Zimbabwe’s energy security while catalysing broader economic development, particularly in the energy-hungry industrial and mining sectors.



Nationally, Zimbabwe recorded a total projected investment value of US$4,7 billion across all provinces during the period under review.

Mashonaland West ranked second with US$928,04 million (19,54 percent), followed by Masvingo with US$512 million. Midlands recorded US$262 million, Harare US$207 million, Matabeleland South US$152 million, and Mashonaland Central US$43 million. Bulawayo and Mashonaland East each registered US$13 million, while Manicaland had the lowest at US$5 million.

ZIDA said the energy sector emerged as the dominant investment magnet, attracting US$2,72 billion, which translates to approximately 57,39 percent of the national total.

Trailing the energy sector was mining, which drew US$906,80 million, about 19 percent of overall projections. The manufacturing sector followed closely with US$877 million.