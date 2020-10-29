Kamambo wishes Fifa president speedy recovery

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football Association president, Felton Kamambo has wished Fifa boss Gianni Infantino well after the world football governing body supremo contracted the coronavirus on Tuesday.

In a statement, Kamambo said as Zifa they join the world football family in wishing Infantino well after he contracted Covid-19.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) joins the global football fraternity in solidarity with the world’s football mother body (Fifa) president, Gianni Infantino, who tested positive for corona virus yesterday (Tuesday),’’ said Kamambo.

He said as Zifa, they accepted the no so good news with sorrow and were wishing Infantino a speedy recovery as he battles the respiratory disease.

“Zifa received the unpleasant news with utmost sadness. We are with him in our prayers during this painful period as he battles against the pandemic. We earnestly wish president Gianni Infantino a speedy recovery,’’ Kamambo said.

Fifa announced that the 50-year old Infantino had received confirmation on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The 50-year-old is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and has begun self-isolating.

“The Fifa president, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days. All people who came into contact with the Fifa president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps. FIFA sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery,’’ said the world football governing body.

A number of high-profile footballers have contracted the deadly virus, with most of them having since recovered. These include Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar. Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest footballer to test positive for Covid-19 and will miss Juventus’ Uefa Champions League clash against Barcelona on Wednesday after returning yet another positive test despite having followed the quarantine procedures.

