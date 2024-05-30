Kamativi senior officer in court for assaulting female subordinate

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A 48-year old senior police officer who is the officer in charge of ZRP Kamativi has been dragged to court after he assaulted a 44-year-old female subordinate for reporting to duty late.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority said Stanley Siampongo (48) who is employed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as an Officer In Charge of ZRP Kamativi was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of assaulting his 44 year old female subordinate.

“On 21 February 2024 the complainant was directed to commence charge office duties on the 22 February 2024 at 6 am. Instead, the complainant reported for duty on the 22 February 2024 at 8 am. The complainant together with another colleague were summoned to the accused person’s office.

“She was asked why she failed to report for duty on time and her explanation did not go well with the accused person. He allegedly hit her with fists all over the body and she fell to the ground. She ran to the administration block and he followed her and continued to assault her. A Police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person,” reads the statement.

Siampongo will appear in court on Friday 31 May 2024 for judgment.

