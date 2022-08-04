Breaking News
04 Aug, 2022 - 11:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Kambarami bounces back  Mr Tinashe Kambarami

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor 

TINASHE Kambarami who in 2019 was ousted as a councillor and Deputy Mayor has bounced back after the High Court ruled in his favour in a case where he was challenging his recall by MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

Kambarami had been initially recalled after Justice Thompson Mabhikwa nullified his election as a councillor in a case where 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust was seeking an order nullifying his election as ward councillor, citing his criminal record. The reinstated councillor later won an appeal against his criminal case.

In a brief interview confirming the outcome of the challenge against his ouster, Kambarami confirmed that he was now back at council chambers.

“The order has been granted, I am now back as the councillor for ward three and the city’s Deputy Mayor,” he said.

